Justin Pregont, Interim City Manager, gave a report on the grant opportunities for this year. He said that a series of grant program opportunities have recently been announced: Transportation Alternatives (TA), a federally funded program that is administered by KDOT; Cost Share Program (CS), a state funded program that is administered by KDOT; City Connecting Links Improvement Program (CCLIP), state funded and KDOT administered; Building a Stronger Economy (BASE), a federally funded program and administered by KDOT and a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program which is available with different cycles throughout each year depending on the program subcategory of choice.
“The City of Atchison has experience with each of these programs except BASE, which is brand new and probably a one-time offering this year,” Pregont said.
Since 2015, the following projects have awarded funds from Transportation Alternatives (TA), Cost Share (CCLIP), and the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for a total of over 8.5 million dollars to advance local transportation priorities.
The City of Atchison considers the Unity Street Corridor Project a high priority and now has a topographical survey information and Pregont is hopeful that the city will be awarded a grant through either the Cost Share Program or the Transportation Alternatives program this year.
Another sought after grant would be the Atchison Middle School Safe Routes to School Projects (SRTS). This is the second part of a four part series focused on improving pedestrian access to Atchison Middle School and is also a good fit for the Transportation Alternative program. Santa Fe West envisions replacing or installing sidewalks on Santa Fe between 10th and 15th street, as well as the side street connections along that main route including 14th street from Main Street to Atchison High School.
The Commission adopted Safe Routes to School Plan includes the SRTS: Santa Fe West Sidewalk Project. The City twice applied for funding to benefit the SRTS and the Santa Fe West Project through the Transportation Alternative program was without an award.
Other projects ideas include the City’s Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan, through the Unity Street Corridor and the SRTS: Santa Fe West Projects are the next priorities covered by TA and CS.
City grant programs will continued next week with the CCLIP, CBDG and BASE opportunities.
