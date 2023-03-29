It’sSpring!It’stime to plant those beautiful flowers and enjoy the outdoors. Springalso brings storms, winds,thunderstormsand worst of all tornadoes.
Thunderstorms causemostspringtime weather woes because they canbring lightning,tornadoesand flooding.When a cold front and warm frontmeet,the aircollides with the cooler, dry air and a thunderstorm isborn.
However, when the warm and cold meet,it is usually a battle to seewhichone will be the victor.Unfortunately,this weather bodes for violent updrafts and swirling winds that can quickly turn into tornadoes.
The signature of a tornadois the funnelcloud,and this causes destructionas it reaches the ground.During thedaya funnel cloud can be seen because it is a dark funnel against a greenish sky or a white funnel against a blackish green sky.
Usually towns have a tornado siren, but in the country there usuallyisn’tthat alarm. So, those in the country must rely on instinct. It is best to heed the warning signs no matter what and start preparing by finding your safe spot in your home.
Schools practice drills each Spring. “At Atchison Child Care we havea very structured routine that is practiced every monthstarting in March,” Executive Director Carrie Sowerssaid.“The children are taught to follow theirteacher; each child has a bag with goodies in it to take along. We take role callat the endand then see how much time ittakes. Our goal isa 2-minutedrill and right now we are at 2.5 minutes,” Sowers said.
Safe spots in the home are below ground level. Basements are usually that area but if you do not have a basement go tothe interior of the home that has no windows and use mattress or pillows to shield yourself from flying matter. Protect yourhead and neck and then shield your body. Stay away from windows.
Keep a bag, closet or any container that will allow you to put together a kitjust for emergencies. Here is a list, you should put enough in the kit to have enough for a week: gallons of water, non-perishable food, flashlight and batteries, aSwiss Army knife, a fully packed medical kit with extra medicines for special needs, pairsof gloves for each individual(both snow and plastic), pack of socks, bag of multi-use clean rags, plastic bags (large and small), whistle, masks, moist towelettes, wrench and pliers, shovel, axe, local map, address book, backup batteries, batteries for cellphone and if you have spacea tent, sleeping bag and generator. Also know your community’s drill for tornadoes. This list is also good for areas of hurricanes and snow blizzards.The list may seem long, but once you are in the situation ofhaving a tornadohit your community, the supplies you have will sustain you andyour family till help is on its way.
