Pastor Seth Montgomery, Lancaster United Methodist and Camp Creek United Methodist, delivers a message during the Post 1175 VFW Auxiliary-sponsored 9/11 Patriots' Day Vigil and Remembrance Sunday at Veterans Park along the Riverfront.
Post 1175 VFW Auxiliary members and Atchison Police Department officers recite the Pledge of Allegiance in observance of the 9/11 Patriot's Day on Sunday at Veterans Park along the Riverfront in Atchison.
Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe
Top Patriotic Pooch Parade winners and their owners are: Gold Medalist Sven and Felicia Penning, right, and Silver Medalist Spooks and Joe Penning.
All present Sunday at Atchison's Veteran's Park along the Riverfront seemed to agree with Chief Mike Wilson that Sept. 11, 2001 was a day that changed their lives forever.
The Rev. Seth Montgomery, Pastor of Lancaster United Methodist and Camp Creek United Methodist, referred to 9/11 as the event that united all nationwide.
Wilson acknowledged the presence of Atchison Fire Department and Atchison Police Department responders at the event. He said after the 9/11 attack at the World Trade Center Towers in New York more than 300 hundred firefighters, 60 law enforcement members comprised of police and port authority officers lost their lives along with thousands of other persons lost their lives. Wilson said although hundreds of emergency responders perished in wake of the attacks, there are thousands of survivors who are suffering and dying in the aftermath from chemicals and other adversities in their line of duty from that day.
Wilson also told of a heroic act performed by a blind financial accountant's sight service dog. The dog's owner has since authored a book about the dog's heroic feat. Wilson said the accountant wrote that he and his dog were in his office located on the 78th floor in one of the Towers. Although the accountant could not see the destruction and chaos that ensued during during the attack, he could hear the falling debris and structural collapses around him. The sightless accountant could smell the smoke, and other odors associated with heating and cooling infrastructures. The service dog led his master down 78 flights of stairs along an adverse course to safely exit the building. Along the way 100s of other individuals joined the master and service dog's path that led them toward safe passage out.
Montgomery delivered a message, and led the group in prayer to remember the impact of 9/11 and embrace the unity in its aftermath. Montegomery encouraged all present to think each morning about what we can do to move forward.
"Twenty-one years removed from the day we are divided again," Montgomery said. "I pray we remember the unity. Be nice to some one else, become compassionate again and remember how to care for one another.
Auxiliary members displayed a wreath before the service in the pavilion.
Benedictine College ROTC cadets posted the Colors, and Jim Madden, U.S. Navy, retired, presented "Taps."
Prior to the vigil, Atchison Humane Society volunteers hosted a Patriotic Pooch Parade, a bake sale and Hot Dog meal.
Top Patriotic Pooch honors went to Sven, a collie, owned by Felicia Penning and Spooks, a Labrador-Husky mix, owned by Joe Penning won the silver.
