Despite the number of cases increasing daily, state health officials say the spreading of the COVID-19 is actually peaking and headed toward a decline with the number of hospitalizations and deaths stabilizing.
Over the weekend the number of positive cases climbed over 5,200, but the number of hospitalizations only increased slightly, as did deaths.
State officials with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said that the number of deaths and hospitalizations is steadily decreasing, which is a good sign despite the fact that the number of positive cases is growing, which is also more noticeable due to increased testing.
On Monday, the number of positive cases was 5,245 throughout 82 counties, with 136 deaths reported.
The KDHE said it continues to closely monitor an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The outbreak first started in Wuhan, China, but cases have been identified around the world, including in the United States. The first case in the U.S. was announced Jan. 21.
In a breakdown per county: Atchison 12, Barber 1, Barton 9, Bourbon 6, Brown 1, Butler 16, Chase 1, Chautauqua 4, Cherokee 8, Cheyenne 2, Clark 2, Clay 4, Cloud 4, Coffey 49, Cowley 2, Crawford 6, Dickinson 2, Doniphan 4, Douglas 51, Edwards 4, Ellis 8, Finney 498, Ford 832, Franklin 19, Geary 13, Gove 1, Grant 7, Gray 5, Greenwood 3, Hamilton 4, Harper 1, Harvey 8, Haskell 8, Jackson 2, Jefferson 10, Jewell 4, Johnson 504, Kearney 21, Kiowa 2, Labette 22, Leavenworth 529, Linn 5, Lyon 255, Marion 5, McPherson 23, Meade 11, Miami 5, Mitchell 3, Montgomery 19, Morris 3, Morton 3, Nemaha 1, Neosho 2, Osage 5, Osborne 2, Ottawa 4, Phillips 1, Pottawatomie 15, Pratt 1, Reno 40, Republic 4, Rice 3, Riley 55, Rooks 6, Saline 21, Sedgwick 409, Seward 580, Shawnee 128, Sheridan 2, Sherman 5, Smith 2, Stafford 1, Stanton 7, Stevens 12, Sumner 4, Wabaunsee 25, Wilson 1, Woodson 6 and Wyandotte 879.
In a breakdown of demographics of those affected: 2,002 females, 2,827 males and 82 unknown between the ages of 0-99 with the median age 43.
As of Monday, there had been 33,358 negative tests negative tests in Kansas and 553 hospitalizations.
In KDHE’s response, new guidance on quarantine recommendations for those who have traveled is available on the state’s new website at The site, www.covid.ks.gov. In addition, Governor Kelly’s stay-at-home order can be viewed at this site, along with other recent news pertinent to COVID-19.
KDHE has staff monitoring phones 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at 1-866-534-3463 and an email for general inquiries at COVID-10@KS.gov. Please note contact numbers are for general questions and cannot provide anyone with medical evaluations.
Anyone who is feeling ill is advised to please stay home and call a healthcare provider.
