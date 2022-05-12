The street was alive with frolic and music amid friendly atmosphere and fresh air for PORCHFEST and a potential to become an annual tradition in Atchison.
Project Atchison hosted the inaugural free event Saturday, May 7 in the 700, 800 and 900 blocks along North Fourth Street in Atchison. Between the hours of 2-6 p.m. five porches of historic houses served as the stages for 15 musical acts.
The houses were located at 921 North Fourth, 822 North Fourth, 806 North Fourth, 704 North Fourth and 711 North Fourth streets. The list scheduled acts included Scone Saturday; Joseph Cooper Quartet; Drooper , Drury and Cooper Family Mix; Band K; Youngs Plus One; Terry Heineken; Lucid Intervals; Jaeger Clan; George the Bluesman; Katie Thompson and Scott Weinman; Rudy and The Lost Boys; Versatility; Atchison Jazz Express and Atchison High School Band.
Hundreds of event-goers freely wandered to mingle, play games and participate in activities. Some just sat in their lawn chair and just listened to the musical vibes. Others swayed to the variety of beats.
