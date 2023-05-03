Rudy and The Lost Boys are scheduled to make a return performance from 4-5 p.m. Saturday, May 6 on the porch at historic Slattery Sisters’ House at 806 North Fourth Street for the second PORCHFEST event in Atchison.
Music will be filling the air this weekend as Project Atchison is organizing the return Porchfest in the 700, 800 and 900 blocks along North Fourth Steet from Unity to Riley Street from Fourth to Fifth streets and corridor in Atchison.
Twenty-one musical groups will perform at various times between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. from eight porches in the designated perimeter. The event is free.
The Muchnic Gallery at 704 North Fourth Street and the Cray Museum at 805 N. Fifth Street. Go to atchisonporchfest.com to check out the bands' schedules and locations. Musical stylings range from folk, country, Christian, blue grass, jazz, soul, rock and pop.
In addition to the live music performances, there will be art on display and possibly for sale. There will also be food vendors.
There will be activities for children and families that include bounce houses, and Live Well Atchison County will provide the gaga ball pit and some other activities.
Event goers are encouraged to bring their chair and/or blanket. They can park in the neighborhood or at the Atchison's Farmer's Market parking to catch a ride on the trolley, courtesy of the Atchison Chamber of Commerce.
See map on the Porchfest page on Facebook.
No alcohol is permitted to be brought into the event, but adult event-goers may purchase cereal malt beverages from the beer tent inside the designated area.
Commented