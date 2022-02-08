Monday evening the Atchison City Commission read a proclamation highlighting the Pony Express Council of Scouts – BSA, and its many Cub Scout Packs, Scout Troop and Venturing Crews, celebration of Scouting’s 112th Anniversary Week.
The Pony Express Council encompasses 18 counties in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas, which includes the Atchison area.
There are over 3700 Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, Ventures and Explorers in the program. The Pony Express Council has a local camp called Camp Geiger. The camp usually has 1500 Boy Scouts and 500 Cub Scouts use its facilities each year.
Boy Scouts of America (BSA), is the nation’s foremost youth program which prides itself on character development and values based on their leadership training.
The organization is composed of approximately 2.2 million youth members between 5 and 21. Along with the scouting program, there are approximately 800,000 volunteers in local councils throughout the United States and its territories.
Since its founding in 1910, there has been over 130 million boys and girls participate in the program. Also, more than 35 million volunteers have helped carry out its programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.