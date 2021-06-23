The thefts of multiple catalytic converters has been under the Atchison police scope for some time, and the investigation widened a bit to include two more thefts that occurred between night time hours Friday, June 18 and the morning of Monday, 21 in the western fringes of Atchison.
The most recent case involved the removal of two catalytic converters from one truck and a single catalytic converter from one truck, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reports. The combined total worth of the three stolen converters is $1,100, Wilson said. The trucks were parked in a lot at 2605 U.S. Highway 73.
Thus far in 2021 there have been seven catalytic converters stolen, and 10 were stolen in 2020. Wilson explained of the total 17 unlawful taken within that time period, 10 were taken from trucks, five were taken from vans and two were taken from SUVs. These types of vehicles set higher enabling thieves to quickly crawl underneath the vehicles and cut the converters from the exhaust system, Wilson said. The catalytic converters are usually removed with a Sawzall.
The stolen converters range in value from $300 to $2,000 each, and they contain precious metals with a value as scrap, Wilson said.
Atchison Police Department authorities continue to investigate these cases as they are working with other law enforcement agencies in Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri where the investigators are experiencing similar thefts in their jurisdictions.
