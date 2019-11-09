Atchison Police Department authorities are investigating the theft of some heavy duty equipment that occurred within recent days.
The first investigation centers on theft of a Bobcat skid loader model 773 that Benedictine College representatives reported taken between 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the 1300 block of North Second Street.
Police have determined the loader was driven from the North Second Street location to an adjacent parking lot at Third and Harper Drive, where it appeared to have been loaded on to some type of a hauling devicem presumably a trailer, said Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. The loader carries a value of $9,500.
Details remain sketchy and are unfolding concerning an investigation relating to a theft that occurred sometime between Oct. 29 and Tuesday, Nov. 5, Wilson said. That is when six Star Gold C-25 compressed gas bottles and a Dewalt 185,000 btu space heater were taken from a shed at We-MAC Manufacturing at 11o16 U.S. 59 Highway. The stolen We-MAC items are collectively estimated to cost about $3,400, Wilson said.
Anyone with information on these thefts may make a report to Atchison County dispatch at any hour of the day at 913-367-4323.
