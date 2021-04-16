Atchison police on Thursday took two 13-year-old male suspects into custody for a burglary that was reported earlier in the week at a residence in the 800 block of Parallel Street.
An investigation had been ongoing after it was reported the residence had been burglarized about 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 13. Reported missing from the residence were several items that included cash and jewelry.
As police investigated the burglary, some leads developed that led to juveniles, who were then taken into custody, and subsequently released to their parents.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said police determined entry was made into the residence through a doorway while the victim was away from home. A neighbor reported what appeared to be some suspicious behavior in the neighborhood near the victim's residence.
The juveniles had already fled the crime scene before police arrived, Wilson said. The resident was located, responded and met with police officers at the residence. It discovered a theft had occurred, and the loot totaled several hundred dollars. Some of the stolen property has been recovered, Wilson said.
