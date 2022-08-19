220820subjects

Atchison Police Department authorities are seeking the identities of two persons photographed via video camera in vicinity near where multiple shots were fired in the 400 block of North Ninth Street neighborhood, call detectives at 913-367-5525.  

 Image courtesy of Atchison Police Department

Police are investigating a case involving multiple gunshots fired in the darkness of night this week near 400 block of North Ninth Street and are reaching out to seek the identity of two persons seen nearby.

The two subjects' images were captured via video camera nearby in the neighborhood.

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.