Police are investigating a case involving multiple gunshots fired in the darkness of night this week near 400 block of North Ninth Street and are reaching out to seek the identity of two persons seen nearby.
The two subjects' images were captured via video camera nearby in the neighborhood.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said investigators would like to identify the two subjects seen in the video. Anyone with information regarding the case or identity of the two subjects are asked to notify police detectives during daytime hours at 913-367-5525.
Wilson said in a blotter report Friday morning that police responded about 1 a.m. to the report of multiple shots fired in the vicinity of the 400 block of North Ninth Street. The responding officers determined multiple shots were fired, and parked vehicle sustained damage from a bullet.
There were no reported injuries as the result of the incident, Wilson reported Friday. Authorities from Atchison Police Department continue to follow leads as they continue to investigation the matter.
