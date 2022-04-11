FRIDAY, APRIL 8
Jason Alexander, 50, Atchison, was arrested for burglary theft and criminal damage to property that in the 1900 block of Harper Drive. Alexander was served an Atchison County District Court warrant while in the Atchison County Jail in connection for allegations for a domestic battery that occurred April 4 at the Harper Drive residence.
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
Eric P. Molt, 45, Atchison, was arrested in the 300 block of South 22 Street for driving under the influence, fleeing and attempting to elude, transporting an open container, reckless driving and unlawfully operating a utility vehicle in Atchison city limits. Molt was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court.
Breanna Chalfant and Beatrice Brady, both of Atchison, were identified as the drivers of vehicles involved in an accident at Fifth and Spring streets.
Jerene Olson, Atchison, was the driver of a vehicle that struck a parked vehicle in the 400 block of North Fourth Street.
SUNDAY, APRIL 10
Christopher L. Daniel, 33, Leavenworth, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in municipal court. Daniel was taken to Atchison County Jail.
