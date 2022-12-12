POLICE REPORT Atchison Police Department Special to Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Dec 12, 2022 Dec 12, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Atchison Police Department Atchison Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRIDAY, DEC. 9Christopher M. Powell, 26, Atchison, was arrested for criminal damage to property in the 1100 block of Kearney Street. Powell was taken to Atchison County Jail.SATURDAY, DEC. 10An 18-year-old victim reported the theft of an athletic duffel bag with contents from a vehicle in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 59 that occurred shortly after 8 p.m.SUNDAY, DEC. 11April A. Thomas, 48, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison Community Corrections detain order. Thomas was taken to Atchison County Jail.Marlin R. Thomas, Jr., 52, Atchison, was arrested for domestic battery in the 1200 block of South Sixth Street. Thomas was taken to Atchison County Jail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Recipes More from this section It's Snow Season: Stay Safe on the Slopes How gas prices have changed in Kansas in the last week Black Patients With Brain Tumors Less Likely to Get Surgery Than Whites × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News POLICE REPORT Travis Grossman leaving footprints on Atchison Happy 80th birthday, Don Derr! PROJECT CONCERN BC Women dominate Graceland Dangerous drug offender gets multiple years of time in prison Atchison Recreation introduces new golf simulator YMCA girls gymnastic team sees growth in participation Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWreck at Independence Creek Bridge injures oneTravis Grossman leaving footprints on AtchisonYMCA girls gymnastic team sees growth in participationDangerous drug offender gets multiple years of time in prisonPOLICE REPORTAtchison man lands several years of prison time for shooting and jail fightBlodig, Marion F. 1943-2022SHERIFF'S REPORTParade of Lights continues to brighten downtown AtchisonDeath details of area woman under review Images Videos CommentedWooden toys are a safe Christmas gift for toddlers (1)The Bunker At Bellevue Awarded E-Community Loan Funds (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.