FRIDAY, JUNE 3
Anthony W. Lunsford, 34, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for violation of a protective order, theft, domestic battery and intimidation of a witness that occurred May 26 in the 500 block of North 10th Street.
Michael A. Cardoza, 67, Atchison, was arrested for a Jefferson County warrant for failure to appear in court. Cardoza was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Scott A. Gann, Jr. 31, Atchison, was arrested for Atchison County District and Atchison Municipal Court warrants for failure to appear in courts. Gann was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Matthew L. Horton, 42, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear in district court. Horton was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Shellene D. Keil, 34, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended and no proof of insurance in the 1700 block of South Sixth Street.
Eldon Troy Leger, 48, Atchison, was arrested Friday for criminal damage to property in the 300 block of North 12th Street and interference with law enforcement. Leger was taken to Atchison County Jail.
SUNDAY, JUNE 5
Katie M. Thomas, 36, Atchison, was arrested for aggravated battery that arose from a domestic disturbance that occurred 2 a.m. while the couple walked along the 500 block of North Seventh Street. Thomas’ 59-year-old husband suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound and was transported to a medical facility in St. Joseph, Missouri by Atchison County EMS Ambulance. Police located Thomas several blocks from the scene, and she was taken to Atchison County Jail.
