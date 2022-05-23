JONATHAN T. SHISHLER, 24, Atchison, was arrested for domestic battery in the 600 block of Parallel Street. Shisler was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Salvator J.Begulia, 51, Excelsior Springs, Missouri was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and expired tag at Fourth Street and U.S. Highway 59.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.