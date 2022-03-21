FRIDAY, MARCH 18
Nicholas J. Zawondy-Walkup, 28, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County Community Corrections detain order. Zawondy-Walkup was taken to the Atchison County Jail.
SATURDAY, MARCH 19
Leodis Byers, Jr., 60, Atchison, was arrested for aggravated assault, battery and unlawful discharge of a firearm in the 200 block of Green Tree Road. Byers was taken to Atchison County Jail.
SUNDAY, MARCH 20
Two runaways, age 14 and 15, were taken into custody. The juveniles were released to a parent.
Jennifer R. Jacobs, 37, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison District Court warrant for failure to appear in district court and an Atchison Community Corrections detain order. Jacobs was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Shayla M. Coulter, 21, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for possession of marijuana in the 600 block of Main Street.
