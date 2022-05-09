FRIDAY, MAY 6
A 13-year-old-runaway was taken into custody, and was released to a guardian.
David Cain and Dylan Wood, both of Atchison, were the drivers of vehicles involved in an accident in the 100 block of South Seventh Street.
SUNDAY, MAY 8
James R. Jones Jr., 37, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Jones was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Brenda L. Ogden-Buttron, 49, Atchison, was arrested for crimnal trespass and interference with law enforcement in the 500 block of North Ninth Street. Taken Atchison County Jail.
Vanessa L. Gerber, 42, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear in district court. Taken to Atchison County Jail.
