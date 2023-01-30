MONDAY, JAN. 23
Sidney I. Kye, Jr. 37, Kansas City, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear in district court. Kye was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Police are investigating a case involving a 2007 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck that was stolen shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday from the 1600 block of Main Street. The stolen truck was recovered Monday morning in the 600 block of Spring Street. In connection to the truck theft police are investigating an unlawful entry into a business building in the 1600 block of Main Street where a welder and drill press were taken.
TUESDAY, JAN. 24
Emily N. Sparks, 21, Prairie Village, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for battery and disorderly conduct in the 1800 of North Second Street.
Arianne M. Cordray, 36, Leawood, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for battery and disorderly conduct in the 1800 block of North Second Street.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25
Brandon M. Mottin, 36, Lancaster, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in municipal court. Mottin was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Heather Roesch, Kiley Surritt and Ryan Halling, all of Atchison, were the drivers of vehicles involved in an accident in the 500 block of Unity Street.
THURSDAY, JAN. 26
Nichlos W. Norton, 44, Atchison, was arrested for a Brown County warrant for probation violation. Norton was taken to Atchison County Jail.
FRIDAY, JAN. 27
James A. Yokum, 52, St. Louis, Missouri, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for theft that occurred Oct. 30, 2022 in the 1400 block of South Eighth Street.
SATURDAY, JAN. 28
Francisco V. Gomara, 20, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended at Eighth and Main streets.
