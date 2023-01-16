Nicholas Anderson, 20, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for domestic battery. Anderson was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Colby B. Hauk, 25, Atchison, was arrested for Atchison County District Court warrants for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Hauk was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Tina M. Duhon, 26, Rushville, Missouri, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for theft and crimnal trespass that occurred Jan. 9 at Shell Gas Station. Duhon was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Tate J. Vowels, 21, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for speed greater than reasonable and leaving the scene of an accident that occurred at Ninth and Commercial Streets.
SATURDAY, JAN. 14
Paul D. Widner, 48, Atchison, was arrested for battery in the 400 block of North Seventh Street. Widner was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court.
Cody R. Glick, 28, Leavenworth, was arrested for attempted theft at Bomgaars, 605 South 10th Street. Glick was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court.
Taylor Bonar, 26, Atchison, was the driver of a vehicle that rolled over after it struck a parked vehicle in the 600 block of Laramie Street. Atchison County EMS responders transported Bonar from the scene to Mosaic Life Care medical facility for examination of possible injuries.
