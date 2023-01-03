SATURDAY, DEC. 31
Daniel R. Keith, Jr., 26, Atchison was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while revoked and no proof of insurance in the 200 block of Commercial Street.
Dalton R. Krier, Dalt28, Atchison, was arrested for battery and disorderly conduct in the 700 block of Commercial Street. Krier was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court.
George N. Lewis, 44, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended, speeding, and illegal use of tag in the 1000 block of Kansas Highway 7.
SUNDAY, JAN. 1
Police recovered a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of George Street, it was about 6:30 p. m. when police officer recovered a 1994 Ford Thunderbird. The vehicle had been reported stolen Dec. 26, 2022, from Platte County, Missouri. Initially officers responded to a vehicle on fire in the 900 block of George Street and found a fire under the hood of the vehicle and that the driver had already fled from the area. APD officers continue to follow leads.
Police are investigating criminal damage to vehicle windows in the area of Ninth and Commercial streets and in the 700 block of Kansas Avenue. Radios were taken from two of the vehicles.
Ashley T. Emery, 30, Atchison, was arrested for domestic battery in the 1000 block of North Fourth Street. Emery was taken to Atchison County Jail.
MONDAY, JAN. 2
Kansas Highway Patrol and Atchison Police Department authorities are investigating an accident that claimed the life of Jacey Paris, 20, Atchison, injured, 22-year-old Brandon Mann, Atchison, and a 15-year-old and 16-year-old who were sent to area hospitals after the vehicle they occupied crashed in the 900 block of North Fourth Street. The accident occurred after 2:10 a.m. when an officer on patrol observed a vehicle recklessly driven along Sixth Street and U.S. Highway 59. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle as it fled northbound along North Fourth Street. Mann is identified as the driver of the vehicle.
