A 55-year-old victim reported the theft of a 2002 Ford F-350, white over gray in color, pickup truck about 5:15 a.m. in the 500 block of Laramie Street.
Paul A. Sharpe, 46, Atchison, was arrested for violation of a protection order in the 900 block of South Fifth Street. Sharpe was taken to Atchison County Jail.
SUNDAY, OCT. 9
Rebecca A. Shanks, 33, Atchison, was arrested Sunday evening for driving under the influence, driving left of center, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident that occurred near Kansas Highway 7 and Country Club Road. Shanks was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court.
Mary C. McDonald, 32, and Jacob D. Camp, 30, both of Atchison, were arrested for respective Atchison County District Court warrants at Seventh and Santa Fe streets. McDonald was arrested for aggravated burglary and theft after police investigated an unlawful entry that occurred Aug. 24 into a residence where a financial card was taken belonging to a 70-year-old victim. Camp was arrested for computer crime and criminal use of a financial card. Police allege Camp used the financial card area retail store for transactions that totaled about $850. McDonald and Camp were both taken to Atchison County Jail.
MONDAY, OCT. 10
Police recovered a stolen 2015 Chevrolet Malibu automobile after midnight in the 800 block of Kansas Avenue that was reported stolen during March from Macon County, Illinois. Police continue to investigate the matter.
