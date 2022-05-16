FRIDAY, MAY 13
Gregory Winfield, 56, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in municipal court. Winfield was released on bond.
Desiree Ogle, Atchison, and Amy Hall, DeKalb, Missouri, were the drivers of vehicles involved in an accident in the 100 block of South 10th Street.
Edward Chase, Atchison, was the driver of a vehicle that struck a stopped vehicle at 10th Forest streets.
SATURDAY, MAY 14
Police are investigating the reported theft of a 2014 Kawaski KLR 650 motorcycle taken during nighttime hours from a residence in the 500 block of North Fourth Street.
James L. McNemee, 39, Atchison, was arrestd for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in municipal court. McNemee was released on bond.
Zachary L. Ruhnke, 33, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in municipal court. Ruhnke was released on bond.
An unidentified driver of a semitractor-trailer struck a gas pump at Max's BP at 11373 U.S. 59 Highway and left the scene without reporting the accident.
Police are investigating a burglary of a residence that resulted in the theft of a wallet that occurred in the 900 block of North 11th Street.
SUNDAY, MAY 15
Jon T. Johnson, 56, Weston, Missouri, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear in court, and for possession of methamphetamine that was found on his person during the warrant arrest.
