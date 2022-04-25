FRIDAY, APRIL 22
A burglary occurred at a residence sometime between 3:35 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. at a residence in the 300 block of Kansas Avenue. Missing items include three firearms, a box of knives and liquor the total of the missing items is $1,850. Police continued to investigate on Monday.
Bradley N. Arellano, 24, San Juan, Texas, was arrested for criminal damage to property in the 800 block of Commercial Street. Arellano was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court.
Michael Arellano, 27, Pharr, Texas, was arrested for criminal damage to property in the 800 block of Commercial Street. Arellano was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court.
Akai Allen, and Ciara Swenson, both of Atchison, were the drivers of vehicles involved in an accident at 14th and Kansas Avenue.
