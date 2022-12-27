POLICE REPORT Atchison Police Department Special to Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Dec 27, 2022 Dec 27, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Atchison Police Department Atchison Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SATURDAY, DEC. 24A 56-year-old victim reported the theft of a bluetooth stereo from a vehicle in the 300 block of North Fifth Street. The theft occurred during evening hours.MONDAY, DEC. 26Colton J. Dunaway, 29, Atchison, was arrested for a Jackson County warrant for forgery and theft. Dunaway was taken to Atchison County Jail.TUESDAY, DEC. 27Shawn M. Ashworth, 38, Leona, was arrested for driving while suspended and no vehicle insurance at Warnock Lake. Ashworh was taken to Atchison County Jail.A 41-year-old victim reported the theft of a subwoofer from a vehicle sometime over the past two weeks in the 600 block of Main Street. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Recipes More from this section Take Steps to Protect Your Feet This Winter How to Make Holiday Returns With Buy Now, Pay Later Health Highlights: Dec. 27, 2022 × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News City implements mandatory water conservation measures POLICE REPORT Representing All of Agriculture PROJECT CONCERN Make sure Fido doesn't turn into a pupsicle Yes Virginia, there is a Santa Claus City calls for voluntary water conservation Tigers come up short in OT thriller Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHouse fire displaces familyYoung elected new city commissionerFilbert, Shirley J.City calls for voluntary water conservationPOLICE REPORTFowler, Timothy W. 1944-2022Tremblay, DennisFive Tips to Prepare Your Portable Generator for Winter WeatherAnew and Atchison County cancel Senior Village agreementEnzbrenner, Elizabeth A. 1942-2022 Images Videos CommentedAfternoon rollover sends one to Amberwell (1)YMCA Flyers girl gymnastics teams win (1)YMCA girls gymnastic team sees growth in participation (1)
