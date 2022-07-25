FRIDAY, JULY 22
Colt C. Nidiffer, 39, Atchison, was arrested for domestic battery in the 1900 block of Harper Drive. Nidiffer was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Diondra D. Oliver, 37, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for giving a worthless check. Oliver was taken to Atchison County Jail.
SATURDAY, JULY 23
Tina M. Duhon, 26, Rushville, Missouri, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for criminal trespass that occurred July 19 at Walmart, 1920 U.S. Highway 73; Duhon was arrested for an Atchison County District Court Warrant for criminal trespass and theft that occurred on June 30 and July 7 at Walmart, 1920 U.S. Highway 73; and Duhon was arrested for an Atchison County District Court Warrant for a theft that occurred June 23 in the 500 block of South Ninth Street. Duhon was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Ernest Carter, Atchison, reported the theft of items from two parked vehicles that occurred sometime between the hours of 9 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Park Street. The items taken include tools and a shotgun.
George Thummel, Atchison, was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and struck a tree in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 73.
SUNDAY, JULY 24
Dustin R. Dudley, 42, Atchsion, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in Atchison Municipal Court.
Shane W. Oldaker, 37, Atchison, was arrested for a Brown County warrant for failure to appear in court. Oldaker was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Dedrick R. Haley, 46, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in municipal court. Haley was released on bond.
