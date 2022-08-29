POLICE REPORT Atchison Police Department Special to Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Aug 29, 2022 Aug 29, 2022 Updated 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Atchison Police Department Atchison Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRIDAY, AUG. 26Melinda M. Page, 34, Atchison, was arrested for domestic battery and criminal damage to property in the 1200 block of Kansas Avenue. Page was taken to Atchison County Jail.SATURDAY, AUG. 27Chase W. Tilson, 36, Atchison, was arrested for Leavenworth County warrants for failure to appear in court. Tillson was taken to Atchison County Jail.Angel R. Moorshead, 41, Atchison, was arrested for Atchison County District Court warrants for failure to appear in district court. Moorshead was taken to Atchison County Jail.Police are investigating the recently reported thefts of catalytic converters.Benedictine College representatives reported the theft of catalytic converters some time between Aug. 20 and Aug. 27 from two vehicles in the 1200 block of North Second Street.Project Concern representatives reported the theft of a catalytic converter sometime between Aug. 10 and Aug. 29 from a vehicle in the 500 block of Kansas Avenue. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Recipes More from this section Biden Administration Will Stop Sending Out Free COVID Tests on Friday +14 Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Lawrence Let the Sun In: More Natural Light at Home Lightens Your Mood × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News POLICE REPORT SHERIFF'S REPORT Chargers bring back experience for 2022 Troy hopes for first winning season since 2018 Fuemmeler returns to Mustangs Osborn aims for intensity in second season Tigers out to prove 2021 wasn't a fluke Fredrickson enters first season as Ravens HC Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHole in U Street Bridge prompts demolitionTuesday morning shooting injures man, sends suspect to jailSHERIFF'S REPORTTigers out to prove 2021 wasn't a flukePOLICE REPORTShankles-Ebeling, Michele R. 1969-2022Reeves, Ronald E. 1948-2022Felony indecency charges on file against Lancaster manBanker, William D. 1947-2022Vaughn, Jake H. 1938-2022 Images Videos CommentedMize Family recognized by Cray-Seaberg Vision of Excellence Award (1)Monkeypox on the rise in Kansas City area (1)St. Mary's ready to serve pancake luncheon at Purcell (1)Worman, Lawrence 1938-2022 (1)Steingreaber OSB, Father Paul 1938-2022 (1)Survey shows college students impacted by inflation (1)Pantle, John W. 2001-2022 (1)United Way has long history with Atchison (1)
