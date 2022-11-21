POLICE REPORT Atchison Police Department Special to Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Nov 21, 2022 Nov 21, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Atchison Police Department Atchison Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save THURSDAY, NOV. 8Dylan S. Peetom, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for theft at Walmart, 1920 U.S. Highway 73.SUNDAY, NOV.20Fredric L. White, 37, Horton, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for criminal trespass at Walmart at 1920 U.S. Highway 73.Rogelio D. Lopez, 68, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for a vicious dog and for a running at large dog in the 400 block of South Fifth Street. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Recipes More from this section Number of Americans Carrying Loaded Handguns Keeps Rising Food Allergies & Thanksgiving Dinner Can Mix, Just Follow These Tips Don't Know the Signs of Pancreatic Cancer? You're Not Alone × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Jesus Comes in the Unexpected Kansas Historical Society recognizes railroad freight depot Funding for mill and overlay approved by KDOT Reavis resigns from city commission POLICE REPORT Wooden toys are a safe Christmas gift for toddlers Is Turkey Healthful? Farm Transition Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew Judge takes oath for Atchison County District Court benchMinnis, Dee A. III 1943-2022SHERIFF REPORTPOLICE REPORTVehicle accident stops traffic along 700 block of Commercial StreetCrash into guardrail sends Winchester woman to AmberwellATCHISON POLICERavens earn first playoff win under OsbornBigley, Linda L. 1947-2022Gast, Kathryn J. 1941-2022 Images Videos CommentedVideo Games May Bring Cognitive Benefits to Kids: Study (1)Check up list for fire safety (1)Ravens finish strong over Eagles (1)Atchison Proud: Hilligoss Shoes a fifth generation business (1)
