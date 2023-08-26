Police Report, week of Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 Atchison Police Department Special to Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Aug 26, 2023 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Atchison Police Department Atchison Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, Aug. 24Kelly J. Kautz, 62, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in municipal court. Kautz was taken to Atchison County Jail.Jacob D. Camp, 31, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in municipal court. Camp was taken to Atchison County Jail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News AP-Scorecard AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:54 a.m. EDT AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:48 a.m. EDT Mariners tie Texas for AL West lead, beat Royals 7-5 behind Suárez's 3 hits, 3 RBIs IA La Crosse WI Zone Forecast KS Dodge City KS Zone Forecast KS Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO Zone Forecast MO Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO Zone Forecast Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDowning Jr., Leonard O. 1964-2023Fast, Anthony K. 1979-2023Cave, Jerry N. 1943-2023Seager, William 1957-2023USD 409 announces updates on extreme heat precautionsPolice Report, week of Friday, Aug. 25, 2023Bartlett takes AD job with St. BenedictSheriff's Report, week of Friday, Aug. 18, 2023Project Concern, menus for the week of Monday, Aug. 28 - Friday, Sept. 1, 2023Elias, Hubert C. 1943-2023 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
