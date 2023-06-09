Police Report, week of Friday, June 16, 2023 Atchison Police Department Special to Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Jun 9, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Atchison Police Department Atchison Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, June 8Elvin H. Kenny III, 32, Atchison, was arrested for criminal threat in the 1500 block of Applegate Drive. Kenny was taken to Atchison County Jail.A 15-year-old female was taken into custody for battery in the 800 block of South Fifth Street. The juvenile female was released to a guardian.Steven Bilderback, Coatesville, Indiana, and Margaret Brooks, Atchison, were the drivers of vehicles involved in an accident in the 400 block of U.S. Highway 59. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News AP-Scorecard This school reopened quickly after COVID. Kids' reading was still behind IA Sioux Falls SD Zone Forecast KS WFO TOPEKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories KS WFO WICHITA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories KS Springfield MO Zone Forecast KS Dodge City KS Zone Forecast MO Springfield MO Zone Forecast Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAtchison native has a "Homecoming"March pursuit arrest drives Atchison teen to time in prisonPolice Report, week of Friday, June 9, 2023Weishaar, Eugene W. 1944-2023Sheriff's Report, wieek of Friday, June 9, 2023Stanton, Audrey 1934-2023Twill Trade opens new storeHonoring Lincoln's visit to AtchisonRecent crime sprees land Atchison man jail stayBotts, Jerry L. 1937-2023 Images Videos CommentedShisler, Terry L. 1952-2023 (1)
Commented