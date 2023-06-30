Police Report, week of Friday, July 7, 2023 Atchison Police Department Special to Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Jun 30, 2023 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Atchison Police Department Atchison Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, June 29Paul D. Widner, 49, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for battery and disorderly conduct. Widner was taken to Atchison County Jail.Jeffery E. Walker, 35, Atchison, was arrested for domestic battery in the 200 block of North Ninth Street. Walker was taken to Atchison County Jail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News In student loan and affirmative action rulings, advocates fear losses for racial equality KS Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories MO Paducah KY Zone Forecast AP-Scorecard AP News Summary at 3:44 p.m. EDT AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:43 p.m. EDT The world's tallest flagpole. A tiny Maine town. An idea meant to unite people is dividing them Ex-Ohio GOP chair, lobbyist Matt Borges shows remorse, gets 5 years for role in $60M bribery scheme Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice Report, week of Friday, June 30, 2023Pruett, Bryce D. 1986-2023Henning, George D. 1939-2023New principal ready to roar in at ACCJHSMadden, Gerald J. 1937-2023Tomato plants leaf spot and corn tar spotCameron, Duane L. 1943-2023NFLPA elects Lloyd Howell as executive directorPolice Report, week of Friday, June 23, 2023Campbell appointed city attorney Images Videos CommentedStanton, Audrey 1934-2023 (1)Madden, Gerald J. 1937-2023 (1)
