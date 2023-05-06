Police Report, for the week of Saturday, May 12 Atchison Police Department Special to Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email May 6, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Atchison Police Department Atchison Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, May 4Thomas G. Lackey, 40, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in municipal court. Lackey was released on bond.Christopher M. Powell, 26, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison Community Corrections detain order. Powell was taken to Atchison County Jail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News Cardinals host Detroit Tigers, look to end home losing streak Athletics play the Royals leading series 1-0 AP News Summary at 4:03 a.m. EDT AP Business SummaryBrief at 3:48 a.m. EDT IA Omaha/Valley NE Zone Forecast MO Paducah KY Zone Forecast Sudan envoys begin talks amid pressure to end conflict The Latest: King Charles III's coronation Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWeekend crash in county sends one to AmberwellChim Okorafor invited to Philadelphia Eagles rookie mini campPolice Report, week of Friday, April 28, 2023Lentz, Judith L. 1955-2023Police Report for the week of Friday, May 5, 2023Porchfest comes back to the North Fourth and Fifth street neighborhoodMcCourt, William 1953-2023Honor Flight honors three from AtchisonRegan Family awards memorial scholorshipsCollison on Raven Hill Road sends two to Amberwell Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedContreras, Linda K. 1948-2023 (1)Bridges II, Wilbur E. 1944-2023 (1)Hysten Sr., Frederick 1939-2023 (1)
Commented