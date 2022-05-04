An Atchison County Emergency Management-owned trailer is currently the focus of an Atchison Police Department investigation after it was discovered missing Tuesday, May 3 from the county’s emergency complex center.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said it’s been determined the 2009 Doolittle trailer and its contents were taken about 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20 from the complex located at 10443 U.S. Highway 59.
The trailer is white in color and is a 6’ by 12’ box trailer. Also missing are the articles inside that includes emergency services equipment, lights, chairs, tables and supplies.
If anyone has information; noticed suspicious activity in the area; or have seen the trailer notify police anytime day or night at the Atchison County Communication Center by calling 913-367-4323.
