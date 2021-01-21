Two of three males from the Leavenworth area remained in the county jail after their arrests by Atchison police early Thursday morning for multiple vehicle burglaries in the North Second Street vicinity.
Bladen A. Bellar, 18, Leavenworth, and Cole S. Acevedo, 18, Lansing, were arrested for vehicle burglary, theft and contributing to a child’s misconduct. Bellar was additionally arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Police also arrested a 17-year-old male, of Leavenworth, who was in the company of Bellar and Acevedo. The teen was released to a parent.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported police responded about 1 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21 to the Second and Unity streets area to investigate persons attempting to enter parked vehicles. The officers located a truck identified as the suspect vehicle near Third and Mound streets where a driver was sitting inside it as two other persons ran toward it. Police officers managed to stop the suspect truck as its driver and occupants appeared to make an attempt to leave the area.
As the result of a subsequent investigation, police allege the three occupants of the truck were responsible for burglaries into two additional vehicles that had occurred in the 100 block of East Mound and another in the 100 block of SuTerra. Items taken and recovered from those two burglaries included a purse, keys and new auto parts, Wilson said. Police also determined there were attempts to enter additional vehicles, which included one with an alarm system that triggered an alarm that alerted police to the area.
