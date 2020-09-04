A felony charge has been filed against a 30-year-old Atchison after an early Friday morning break-in at the Walmart store.
Aaron A. Sollars faces one count aggravated burglary of a building, a felony offense; criminal damage to property and attempted theft, both are misdemeanor offenses.
The charges against Sollars arose after Atchison police officers responded to call that concerned a burglary in progress at Walmart. After their arrival, the officers determined someone had made a forced entry through a glass door.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reports the officers located Sollars inside the store, and the burglary occurred at a time with an employee was inside the store.
Sollars was apprehended and booked into the Atchison County Jail. Sollars was present later Friday morning in Atchison County District Court, and the next appointment for Sollars has been tentatively scheduled for the Friday, Sept. 11 docket with defense counsel.
