A 17-year-old male was arrested on Wednesday for aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
The teen was transported to a juvenile detention facility.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said police began an investigation on Monday, May 4 that focused on an incident that occurred at a residence on May 3 involving a 4-year-old female child.
Police determined the teenager and the tot were previously acquainted. Police detectives arrested the teen about 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 6 as a result of the investigation that launched two days prior. The teen was transported to the detention facility soon after his arrest.
