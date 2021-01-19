A 39-year-old Atchison man was behind bars in the county jail following his arrest by police in mid-January for crimes committed in early December.
Michael P. McGuire was arrested Monday, Jan. 18 at a residence in the 1200 block of South Seventh Street for an Atchison County District Court warrant charging him with burglary, theft and criminal damage to property in connection with a Dec. 4, 2020 break-in at Kex RX Pharmacy, 807 Main Street, said Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. McGuire was also arrested for a district court warrant charging him with misdemeanor theft that occurred Dec. 2 at Hundley Liquor Store, 119 South Ninth Street.
McGuire’s bond amounts were set at $20,000 for the crimes at Kex and $2,500 for Hundley theft. Following his arrest McGuire remained in the Atchison County Jail in lieu of his respective bonds.
Wilson said in a press release that police officers had responded to an alarm about 1:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 to find forced entry was made through a glass door. Police determined that a quantity of controlled substances had been taken and the culprit had fled the scene.
