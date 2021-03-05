A 42-year-old Atchison man is in jail following his arrest on Thursday after police observed him driving a stolen late model vehicle reported stolen on Monday from location in Hiawatha.
Atchison police officers arrested Nicholas W. Norton about 10:30 p.m. March 4 after he was spotted as he drove a 2020, blue Ford Escape along North Fourth Street that a Hiawatha dealership, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported in a press release. Police determined it is the same vehicle that dealership representatives reported stolen on March 1 to Hiawatha Police Department authorities. Norton was taken to Atchison County Jail where he remained Friday morning.
