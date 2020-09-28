The Atchison Police are investigating a fatality accident that occurred at 3:55 p.m. on Saturday at the juncture of U.S.73 and Raven Hill Road.
According to a news release from Chief Michael Wilson, Jason Pelletier, 46, of Kansas City Mo., was riding a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on U.S.73 when he was struck by a 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck that entered the roadway. The truck was driven by Melissa Parkison, 46, Leavenworth, and was traveling westbound on Raven Hill Road, entering U.S. 73 at the point of the collision.
Pelletier was transported to the Atchison Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His wife, Colleen Pelletier, a passenger on the motorcycle, was transported to the hospital by EMS with injuries, according to Chief Wilson. Both were wearing helmets.
Melissa Parkison was issued a citation for failure to yield.
