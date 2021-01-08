An alleged robbery at knife point on New Year’s Eve resulted in the arrest of a wanted 20-year-old Atchison man taken into custody Friday and held in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
Taggart D. Lee is in the Atchison County Jail after police arrested him after 9 a.m. Jan. 8 for an Atchison County District Court warrant charging him with aggravated robbery, theft and criminal damage to property said Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Officers investigated a disturbance that had occurred at an apartment in the 200 block North 3rd around 5:00PM on Dec. 31, 2020 involving a 44-year-old female victim. Police allege the suspect, identified as Lee, took the victim’s phone by force while he was armed with a knife, Wilson said via press release. Lee fled the scene and was not located until police developed information Friday morning that he was at a residence in the 1100 block Santa Fe. Officers located Lee, arrested him and took him into custody without incident.
