A 24-year-old parolee was taken to the county jail following his recent arrest involving violence at an Atchison residence.
Jarvis J. Grace, 24, Atchison, was taken to Atchison County Jail for parole violation and in connection with a disturbance that police say occurred after 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7 in the 1000 block of North 10th Street.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported that after police officers arrived at the scene they determined a 38-year-old male had been stabbed with a knife and struck with a brick by a person identified as Grace. Police also allege Grace struck a 35-year-old female while she held a 2-year-old child in her arms and was knocked to the ground.
The make victim was transported to a hospital by Atchison County EMS ambulance and was treated for injuries and has since been released, Wilson reported. The female victim and child both suffered injuries, but were not transported for treatments. A window of a vehicle parked outside the residence sustained damage in wake of the incident. Grace had fled the scene prior to police officers’ arrival.
Wilson reported Grace was located Wednesday and arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for aggravated battery, domestic battery, endangering a child, criminal damage to property and for an Atchison Parole Office detain order for parole violation.
The Kansas Criminal Justice Information System website indicates Jarvis was paroled to Atchison County after serving time in state prison for a 2018 felony conviction for criminal possession of a weapon within five years of a previous conviction. Jarvis was sentenced May of 2019 according to the Kansas Department of Corrections report.
The county jail log indicates Graces bond amount was set at $30,000 in relation to his new arrest.
