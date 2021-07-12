An 18-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man and a 17-year-old were arrested Sunday evening after a police foot pursuit that ensued after an officer spotted a vehicle reported stolen earlier in the morning the from the 1500 block of Kansas Avenue.
Malakai M. Short remained in jail Monday, held on a $20,000 bond after his arrest for possession of stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, both felony offenses and for operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a driver’s license.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported that a police officer observed a vehicle matching the description of the black, four-door, 2011 Chevrolet Malibu passenger car about 9:15 p.m. , and attempted to stop it at 13th and Main Street streets. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit ensue, but ended in the 300 block of Kearney Street where the driver and several passengers bailed out of the vehicle and ran, Wilson said.
The driver, identified as Short and a 17-year-old passenger were apprehended in the 100 block of Atchison Street. Both were arrested. Short was taken to Atchison County Jail, Wilson reported.
The 17-year-old was arrested to interference with law enforcement and was later released to a guardian, Wilson said.
The arrest culminated as a result of a larceny that Edwin Christgen Jr. of Atchison reported to police during the early morning hours of Sunday, July 11 from the 1500 block of Kansas Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.