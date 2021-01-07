Although it appeared to be somewhat of a deviation from a longstanding county tradition, elected officials and department heads bid a virtual adieu to a two-term county commissioner.
Henry W. “Bill” Pohl attended his final workshop and meeting sessions as a public servant on Tuesday, Jan. 5 via ZOOM platform. Pohl, a Republican, served two elected 4-year terms representing the 3rd Commission District comprising a portion of Atchison city limits, Center, Mt. Pleasant and Walnut Townships located in the southeastern part of the County to the Leavenworth and Jefferson County lines. Pohl is a lifelong resident of Walnut Township.
Pohl, a Republican, heard multiple well wishes from the appointees and colleagues he worked with throughout the past eight years. Throughout his tenure in office Pohl was instrumental in the county-run ambulance service and the acquisition of the EMS Station 1 located along the western outskirts of Atchison along U.S. Highway 59.
EMS Director Corey Scott thanked Pohl for his service and for giving him the opportunity to serve as the director of the newly organized county department.
County Counselor Patrick Henderson told Pohl that he has been a solid rock on the commission who consistently had a common sense approach to address the issues.
Other officials and department heads chimed in and offered Pohl their best wishes in his retirement years.
Throughout his tenure, Pohl prioritized public safety concerning infrastructure, disease control, and protection from the criminal elements as well as the countywide sales tax issue and taxpayer savings.
County leaders are scheduled to meet at noon on Monday, Jan. 11 via Zoom platform to organize for the 2021 year.
Monday’s upcoming meeting will also mark the first for incoming 3rd District Commissioner Casey Quinn, who defeated Pohl in the Aug. primary.
For more information about the upcoming county meeting go to Atchison County website at atchisoncountyks.org to view agenda and obtain the ZOOM meeting ID number link.
