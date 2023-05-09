Poetry Contest announced By: Barbara Trimble Atchison Globe Barbara Trimble Author email May 9, 2023 May 9, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Atchison Art Organization and Juneteenth have announced its Youth Poetry contest. If you are 18 or younger this is your chance to show your creativity. Write a poem about Unity in the Community in any style, any length, and any language. Just make sure it shows what Unity means to you. There will be prizes: 1st place: $100, 2nd place: $50, 3rd place: $25. Send entries to:jennifer@atchisonart.org by June 6, 2023. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barbara Trimble Author email Follow Barbara Trimble Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News AP Business SummaryBrief at 4:24 p.m. EDT AP-Scorecard AP News Summary at 4:21 p.m. EDT Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M Stock market today: Stocks dip ahead of report on inflation MO Memphis TN Zone Forecast KS WFO TOPEKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories Biden, congressional leaders meeting to avert default Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesChim Okorafor signs with EaglesSheriff Report for the week of Friday, May 12, 2023Porchfest comes back to the North Fourth and Fifth street neighborhoodWeekend crash in county sends one to AmberwellHonor Flight honors three from AtchisonPolice Report for the week of Friday, May 5, 2023Regan Family awards memorial scholorshipsThe therapeutic power of horsesBarnett, Howard T. 1935-2023Graves, Minnie R. 1934-2023 Images Videos CommentedBridges II, Wilbur E. 1944-2023 (1)Hysten Sr., Frederick 1939-2023 (1)
Commented