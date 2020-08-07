PITTSBURG - Pittsburg State University has released the honor rolls for the 2020 spring semester. To qualify for Dean’s Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade point average (GPA) of 3.6000 for all credit course work that semester and have no grade lower than a B and no grade of I in any course during the semester. To qualify for All-A Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade of A in all credit course work for the semester and have no grade of I in any course during the semester.
Students are listed by state and hometown. This INFO is also available electronically at www.pittstate.edu or by contacting the Office of University Marketing and Communication at 620-235-4122 or at tblessent@pittstate.edu.
Area students making the spring honor roll lists, their local communities are:
Atchison
*Leighton Cushinberry, a junior, earned All A Scholastic Honors while pursuing a bachelor’s degree in marketing.
*Chandler Smith, a senior, earned Dean's Scholastic Honors, while he pursuing his bachelor’s of science degree in the field of plastics engineering technology.
*Courtney Umphenour, a senior, pursuing a bacelor’s of science degree in social work earned All A-Scholastic Honors.
Cummings
*Austin Bonnel, a senior, earned Dean’s Scholatic Honors is his pursuit of a bachelor’s of science degree in recreation services, sports and hospitality management.
