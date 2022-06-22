Mandy Horvath’s life has been anything but easy. She grew up in North Kansas City in an abusive household. Her mother married a man that had two children and then they had Mandy and her brother who is three years younger. Because of the type of home life she chose to shelter younger brother from the atrocities and abuse at the hands of her father.
Horvath said she was very close to her grandfather, Hayden K. Wood, who was the Soybean Commissioner for Kansas and her grandmother who was the first female mail carrier for Shawnee, Kansas.
A fond memory that lit up a smile on her face, was of her 102 great-great-grandmother, Evelyn Lucile Winklepleck of Cunningham, Kansas. “Absolutely the best person I know on this planet,” Horvath said. “She cries every day, I used to think it was a sign of weakness, but with her it was just a way to control emotions,” Horvath added.
One story is, “when I was six years old, I was told by Evelyn to go to the store and pick up eggs and a few other items. She told me to take her car, so I drove to the store. When my family found out about it, I really got into trouble because I really knew better than to take the car,” Horvath laughed.
Another poignant memory was her love for playing the cello. She practiced and practiced and won the regional competition. “I was so poor and didn’t have nice clothing but in spite of that she was asked to compete for the Kansas City Symphony,” Horvath said. “It was at that time that my father informed everyone that he was moving the family to Smithville, Missouri. He just loved to hurt us and abuse us.”
“When we moved to Smithville, I had a 7th grade and homeroom teacher, Caroll Lawler, who I grew close to. She had a farm and I would go to the farm and work with the horses, I just loved it there,” Horvath said.
Horvath graduated high school when she was 16. She then moved out of the house to take a job with a veterinarian, Dr. Billie Dean. She ended up living with the vet and her husband. “I owe it to them for my work ethic,” Horvath said.
The public will have a chance to hear more of Mandy Horvath’s story on July 16. Horvath was chosen as the 2022 Pioneering Achievement Award recipient. She will be a panelist in the Speaker’s Symposium at 10:30 in the O’Malley McAllister Auditorium on the campus of Benedictine College.
A luncheon will follow at 12 in the Benedictine College Cafeteria. Tickets for the luncheon are $22 and are available online at: https://www.eventcreate.com/e/2022-pioneering-achievement or call 913-426-3911 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.