As the school year gets off to a rolling start the Phoenix bus routes have been updated, school officials are urging parents to check their portal for busing information, and to call their child’s school if the information isn’t correct.
Classes started Tuesday, Aug. 16 for pupils and students at Atchison Public Schools.
This school year, the Central School Coffee Club organizers are hopeful they will take their brews beyond their school's classrooms to other buildings within the school district.
USD 409 Board of Education members heard a report about Central School's Coffee Club student endeavor when they gathered for their regular meeting Aug. 8.
Principal Latisha Downing explained the Coffee Club initiative started as the Coffee Elective the previous school year, which stirred student interaction. As the student interaction stirred, so did their creativity, and it evolved into and enterprising upstart. Initially, the group offered hot chocolate, tea and hot coffee. Ice coffee was then added to the menu.
The participating students filled out online job applications for main manager, two lunch delivery positions, afternoon shift, and one position to oversee inventory. Sponsors Downing and Mrs. Denton interviewed the applicants.
Main Manager Patrick explained after group became interested in expanding their social coffee time, they visited with Katie Wagner owner of the Sunflower, a coffee and gift shop. Patrick said it was there his fellow Coffee Club entrepreneurs were enlightened with an understanding about how to run the Coffee Club.
Benefits of the Coffee Club are hands on lessons regarding entrepreneurship, social skills, problem solving, team work, leadership, conflict resolution, money management and school wide rewards. As a result of the Coffee Club members' efforts and profits from their beverage sales, the group purchased an OCULUS, a virtual reality system, for Central School.
Downing and Patrick agreed the next step is to build on the success of the inaugural year and begin a new business plan during the Coffee Elective to expand to the other school buildings.
Dr. Renee Nugent presented "USD 409 Safe Return and Continuity of Services for the 2022-2023 school year. The updated guideline encourages staff and students to wear masks when indoors and on school property.
Nugent described the update as a low-risk mode for the endemic phase of the COVID-19 pandemic that will hopefully will lead things back to normalcy and a safe environment. If a building reaches a 2 percent absenteeism rate due to COVID then a mask mandate will become effective for that particular building for 10 days or until the rate declines below the threshold.
The Board approved the update as the Interim COVID Plan to remain in effect until the September Board meeting.
Concerning other matters, board members:
> Unanimously approved the reaffirmation and revisions of Board Policies EA-Policy EF.
> School board members excused themselves from the regular meeting business three different times for a combined total of 27 minutes to discuss matters of non-elected personnel. The second and third closed door sessions centered on negotiations. Nugent and Board Attorney Larry Mears were present for all three sessions. After the regular meeting resumed, board members took the following actions:
> Accepted resignations from the following: Atchison High School -- Librarian Brent Corey, effective end of 2021-22 schoolyear with liquidated damages, and Assistant AHS Basketball Coach Sterling Jackson; Assistant Football Coach Lucas Lanning effective end of 2021-22;paraeducators, Heide Hennen and Stephanie Hysten.
> Approved recommendations for employment for the 2022-23 schoolyear: Paraeducators Kaitlyn Lamprich, Julie Lowe, and Destinee Ogle at Atchison Elementary School; Misty Collins -- K-5 art teacher, AES; Courtney McCully -- sixth-grade English teacher, AMS; Debra Mikkelson, speech language pathologist; and food service workers -- Brenda Weaver, AHS, and Cathy White, AES.
> Approved transfers; Lindsay Hodapp -- Seventh-grade social studies to eighth-grade social studies at AMS.
> Approved supplementals for: Amanda Friedich, AES Spelling Bee Sponsor; Lindsay Hodapp, AMS eighth-grade lunch supervisor, fall semester; Amanda Clark and Wendy Ritchell (to share yearbook/photographer duties) at AES; Tori Mace -- Jets Running Club co-sponsor; Taylor Funk -- AHS social studies department chairwoman; Amy Olberding -- mentor program coordinator; and Ashley Sherer -- fall semester kindergarten lunch supervisor, and Kim Duncan -- spring semester kindergarten lunch supervisor; Matt Hall -- AHS strength/conditioning co-Coordinator; Katie Black -- assistant girls soccer coach; Julie Ellerman -- AHS Special Education Department chairwoman; Ali Wedel -- AMS Student Council sponsor; AES first-year mentors -- Jessica Boldridge, Dawn Smith, Andy Purdy, Amanda Clark and Gloria Cline; second-year mentors -- Leah Martin, Brad Weaver, Julie Ellerman, and Lauren Benning; Craig Handke -- AHS assistant football coach; and Paul Ogle -- SIT Team co-chair at AHS.
The following are Rule 10 supplemental position, which means they are not teachers, but are certified have met the Kansas State High School Activities criteria to fulfill coaching positions: William Humburg -- AHS assistant wrestling coach, Payton Hajok -- head coaching positions of track and cross country at AHS; and Christian Arnold, assistant track coach at AHS.
