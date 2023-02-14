USD409

Principal Chad Bilderback, left, and Activities Director Tyler Lueckenhoff report on Atchison Middle School at the February USD 409 Board of Education meeting. 

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

By consensus, the USD 409 Board of Education members agreed they are willing to hear from the public in effort to determine and prioritize facility needs and wants.

Board members authorized Dr. Renee Scott, superintendent of schools, reach out to patrons and gauge what stakeholders want in the future.

