By consensus, the USD 409 Board of Education members agreed they are willing to hear from the public in effort to determine and prioritize facility needs and wants.
Board members authorized Dr. Renee Scott, superintendent of schools, reach out to patrons and gauge what stakeholders want in the future.
Board members are currently considering bond financing options that would stay within the perimeter of the current mill levy to make repairs and upgrades to existing facilities.
Stefanie Gardner said she does not only to hear from stakeholder whose kids are currently attending schools in the district, but from all who will be coming into the district.
"What do you want for your kids?" Gardner said she wants to know as a way to gauge future needs.
Debbie Eplee said the fine arts program, both musical and visual, has a need for some facility improvements instead of housing it all in one area. Eplee said in effort to be good stewards, board members need to know what people want.
Scott said she will start working to engage the public, seek out the needs so that board members can determine how to proceed.
Atchison Middle School administrators Principal Chad Bilderback and Activities Director Tyler Lueckenhoff, Assistant Principal, presented reports about AMS and its activities.
Bilderback said the focus education at AMS is on the whole child and building relationships. He presented a review of the learning in various subjects.
Top Videos
An emphasis on the Boys Town skills is part of the curriculum within a social, emotional and learning framework.
AMS Student Council and KAY Board members were introduced and reported the outcomes of recent service projects. Student Council hosted a candy bar drive for UNICEF and 230 pounds of food was collected for Catholic Charities food pantry.
Lueckenhoff announced that in the 2024-25 school year, AMS will become a member of the Big 7 League. Lueckenhoff explained he has pursued league membership for AMS since 2020.
After about an hour and a half's worth of multiple executive sessions to discuss matters of non-elected personnel matters, board members resumed the public meeting and took the following action:
Board members extended contracts for the 2023-24 school year to the following administrators and directors: Principal Chad Bilderback, AMS, Director Jacqueline Coleman, Curriculum & Instruction, Associate Principal Andrea Coppinger, AES, Assistant Principal Mark Felvus, Activities Director, Atchison High School, Assistant Principal, AHS, Lindsey Hansen, Director Nichole Honeywell, Special Education, Business Manager Lori Lanter, Associate Principal Andrew Lillie, AES, Assistant Principal Tyler Lueckenhoff Activities Director, AMS, Assistant Director Sharla Oertel, food service, Director Donna Noll, technology education, Head Principal Lisa Pierce, AES, Director Jay Robinson, Maintenance, and Head Principal Lacy Warren, AHS.
> Approved the following transfers for the remainder of 2022-23: Ronda Goodpasture -- from 10-month secretary at AHD to 12-month secretary at AHS, effective Jan. 26; Ashley Callaway -- from AMS food service worker to AMS Food Service Site Manager, effective June1; Julie Lowe -- from Edgenuity Facilitator, to AHS 10-month secretary, effective Feb. 13; Brad Smith, fifth-grade teacher, AES, to AMS paraeducator, effective Feb. 21.
> Approved the hires for Jennifer Nehl, food service worker, AES, effective Jan. 23; and Allison Oneal-AMS custodian, effective Feb. 21.
> Accepted resignations from English Teacher Tina Janc, AHS, effective end of the school year for purposes of retirement; SFA Facilitator Karen Glennon, AES, effective end of the school year for purposes of retirement; Kindergarten Teacher Leslie Zimmer, AES, effective Dec. 19, 2022 with liquated damages and agreement not to seek a teaching position the remainder of the 2022-23 schoolyear; Tina Barajas -- ISS facilitator/paraeducator, AES, affective May 25, for purposes of retirement; Sarai Lawrence -- paraeducator, AMS, effective Feb. 16; Ryan Hurley -- paraeducator, AMS, effective Feb. 21; and Tracey Cline -- paraeducator, AHS, effective March 1.
Commented