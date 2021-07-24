Ask Peter Murphy about how his book about the Amelia Earhart Festival is coming and will likely tell you it is a work in progress, and his expectations are he’ll finish it when the time is right.
Murphy, an Atchison native has attended all since the celebration began in 1997 as a 100th Birthday celebration in tribute to Amelia Earhart and her relationship with Atchison – her birthplace. What started as a thought to write about the LakeFest concerts at Warnock Lake more than a decade ago, has expanded to include all facets of one of the most popular regional events.
Since his initial inception to author a book, Murphy said his encouragement from family, friends, and special event visitors inspired him to keep forging ahead on the project.
Murphy said his initial emphasis on the concerts expanded after about eight or nine years, when his parents, Bill and Colleen Murphy encouraged him to write about the festival as a whole. Then Murphy said he branched out to make it a point to take in more of the festivities and as he did so he began to learn and know more.
Murphy has spent time interviewing the festival organizers, and members of the committees. He said it the Festival Chairwoman Karen Seaberg who told him the heart and soul of the festival centers on the Pioneering Achievement Award winners and the symposium because it embodies the spirit of Amelia Earhart.
“She was right,” Murphy said, adding he has become acquainted with some of the women who have achieved their respective places in aviation and aeronautical history, as well as some who’ve beaten the odds to overcome adversities and nontraditional achievements.
Ann Pellegreno, the 2004 Pioneering Achievement Award winner, is a frequent visitor to Atchison, Grace McGuire and Wally Funk who only a day earlier on Tuesday, July 20 made history as the oldest person to go to outer space.
It’s at the symposium and luncheon where you meet special people, Murphy said. “I have learned special things. “
It was Pellegreno who gave Murphy some special things for his book like listings of her achievements and a biography along with photographs. She told him not to take his time to finish the book, but to work on it and to finish it when he feels the time is right, and it will have a better outcome.
Murphy said although Funk had not yet visited space at the time of their encounters at the Amelia Earhart Festival and some Forest of Friendship celebrations, she too has been very forthcoming with information for his book.
Lou Foudray, formerly of the Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum, also provided some insight prior to her retirement.
Murphy said he has also attended the Grandfather Earhart’s Ice Cream Socials hosted by St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.
“It’s been 20 years I’ve been writing and it is history in the making,” Murphy said, adding that there is less emphasis on the Concert in the Sky fireworks event. However, he is making note about 2011 when fireworks were located at Warnock Lake because of the Missouri River flood.
Amid the AE cancelations for two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Murphy said his work on the book project is also on pause. Not only because it remains unknown at this time when the Festival resumes, but he has not had any spare time because he is an essential worker because of his involvement in the family-owned Quick-Stop West business. Another dilemma Murphy said he is dealing with is Maggie May, his pet dog, sustained life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a vehicle in November of 2020. Maggie is currently on the mend but is subject to intense physical therapy.
Murphy said he expects to get back on track with his AE Festival book project as he is also involved with BSA and his bowling. He asks that anyone with any information, photographs or comments they would like to share about the AE Celebration contact him at ameliaproject@outlook.com or by phone at 913-370-2226.
