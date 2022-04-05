Joe Warren, Assistant City Manager, presented Adopt Ordinance 6680 to the commission at the Monday evening meeting. The ordinance is repealing the old amendment and including new residential requirements to the keeping of animals on property inside the city limits.
The ordinance grew out of complaints about a property near 8th and Unity streets that has dog houses with dogs and no living quarters on the lot. The owners of the animals live across the alley from the lot with the dogs.
Discussions ensued at the city level about the uses of vacant lots in general about whether there should be restrictions in place to protect the animals, neighborhoods and property values.
The new ordinance requires a residence with active utilities is necessary to house pets to be legal. It does not allow vacant lots to be used to house animals. The ordinance is meant to protect the health and safety of the pets and protect the property values of the neighboring properties within the neighborhood.
As written, the ordinance would require that property owners with multiple contiguous lots go through the process of legally combining or adjoining the lots to house animals on the portion without the residence.
