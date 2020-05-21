A local man has been keeping his eye on a stranded pelican near the river by the Amelia Earhart Bridge in Atchison.
An American White Pelican has been stranded on the Missouri side of the Missouri River for two months, unable to fly with a broken right wing.
The bird has made several attempts to fall off a tree branch but hasn't been successful.
Local resident David Bjorgaard first saw the bird and mistakenly took it for a duck until closer inspection revealed a pelican that had some how gotten stuck with a flock of ducks across the river just north of the Amelia Earhart Bridge.
He affectionately refereed to the bird as "my duck."
Bjogaard reached out to the Northeast Kansas Game Warden Tanner Faulk and Faulk told him that someone on the Missouri side would have to take care of the situation.
Faulk said he would reach out to someone who does rescue on the Missouri side.
Bjogaard also called wildlife rescue in Topeka but they do cover this area.
This area isn't the breeding grown for pelicans and the bird was most likely migrating south before injuring its wing, he found out.
You can contact Bojgaard to help the pelican at (913) 558-9600 and icandrawportraits@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.